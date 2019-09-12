NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $3,680.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3,300.00.

NVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded NVR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3,642.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore upgraded NVR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,537.33.

NVR stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,680.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,126. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,519.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,223.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,040.71 and a 12 month high of $3,770.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $49.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 209.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.69, for a total transaction of $844,901.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at $15,858,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total value of $70,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,070,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

