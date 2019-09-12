Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $1.92. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 189.25% and a negative net margin of 12,408.26%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

