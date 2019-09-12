Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending also reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 96.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.57 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCSL. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 59,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $321,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 57,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $315,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,317. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,689 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 66,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

