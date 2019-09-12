Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCDO. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Investec reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,141.92 ($14.92).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,352 ($17.67) on Monday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of -54.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,217.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Neill Abrams bought 1,610 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £17,983.70 ($23,498.89). Also, insider Luke Jensen bought 10,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,153 ($15.07) per share, with a total value of £115,300 ($150,659.87). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,450.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.