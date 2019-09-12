ODUWA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $72,879.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $366,502.00 and $72,879.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002026 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00141617 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,341.46 or 0.99614869 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003436 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000602 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

