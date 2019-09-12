OKCash (OK) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $6,771.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00142649 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,385.93 or 1.00779535 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000675 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003528 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,739,819 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

