Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Update

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,703,200 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the July 31st total of 8,882,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince J. Smith bought 5,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 80,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. Olin has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Olin had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

