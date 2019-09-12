ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

NYSE OGS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. 20,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.32. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $35,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 373.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 143.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 117,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,109.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

