One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Trading Up 18.8%

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) was up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.85, approximately 387,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 143,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 64,132 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $108,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.05% of One Stop Systems worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

