Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Huazhu Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

HTHT traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 123,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.79. Huazhu Group Ltd has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

