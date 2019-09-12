Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 215.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

NASDAQ IMMU traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 187,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,737. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.93.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMMU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,405,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,916,750 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.