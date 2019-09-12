Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,720,000 after acquiring an additional 395,140 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 42.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,046,000 after purchasing an additional 249,325 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 198.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 816,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,875,000 after purchasing an additional 542,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 46.3% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 384,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,252. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $125.87. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Assurant’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.