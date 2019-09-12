Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $105.26.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

