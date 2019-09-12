Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.91. 976,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,269,790. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $3,352,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,415,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,352. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla from $394.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra cut Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.