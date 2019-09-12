Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nucor by 173.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,084,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 687,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,988 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4,741.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 393,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 385,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nucor by 71.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 807,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 336,721 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,465. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $66.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,081,909.41. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at $26,827,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $327,413.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.