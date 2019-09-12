Oppenheimer & Close LLC Has $9.16 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 10.6% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Account Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.04. 649,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,253,137. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $146.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average is $128.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

