Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,609,000 after acquiring an additional 161,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 165,244 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter worth approximately $33,878,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRM. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

In related news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,521. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 98.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

