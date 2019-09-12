Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $86.20. 44,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,593. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

