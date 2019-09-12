Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $316,000 in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novocure by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Novocure by 225.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,148 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Novocure by 918.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,873 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Novocure by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,287,000 after purchasing an additional 789,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 6.5% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 35,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.36. 31,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,568. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -116.58 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $2,020,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,428.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 158,440 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $13,922,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 113,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 904,022 shares of company stock valued at $64,632,802 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novocure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

