Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFTY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 49,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FFTY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,493. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.