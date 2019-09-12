Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after buying an additional 195,817 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $78.67 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.53.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

