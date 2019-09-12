ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ORBC. Craig Hallum raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $390.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.08.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,926.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 58,476.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

