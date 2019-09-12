Origo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $997,323.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Origo has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $997,323.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo token can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. In the last week, Origo has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.03 or 0.04581584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,101,149 tokens. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origo is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

