ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $115.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ORIX by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ORIX by 23.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 28.7% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,774. ORIX has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $84.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

