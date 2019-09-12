Ossiam Acquires 5,925 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 159.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Macerich were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,522,000 after buying an additional 137,642 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.33. 2,468,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,423. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,084. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

