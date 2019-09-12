Ossiam Acquires New Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ossiam acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 41.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

In other news, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $216,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total value of $775,467.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,314 shares of company stock worth $21,465,229. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.