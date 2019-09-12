Ossiam Buys New Stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Ossiam bought a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BB&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BB&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in BB&T by 0.3% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BB&T by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in BB&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 35,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 348,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

