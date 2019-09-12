Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Ossiam raised its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CGI were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,757,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,614,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 72.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,614,000 after buying an additional 379,801 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 904,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,526,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,859,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Bank of America started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

GIB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.23. 19,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

