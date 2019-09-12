Ossiam Invests $384,000 in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

NYSE CSL traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $147.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.29 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

