Ossiam Makes New $194,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,812,000 after buying an additional 78,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,925,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,510,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,733,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.29. 188,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.