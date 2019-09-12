Ossiam Purchases New Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 785.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 92,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 155,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.61. 90,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.