Ossiam Sells 362 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,894,000 after acquiring an additional 186,025 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.04.

Shares of BXP traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $133.35. 66,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,907. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $140.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

