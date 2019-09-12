Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. Owens-Illinois also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.52-0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens-Illinois from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.70.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

In related news, Director Carol A. Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.