Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,248 Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Science Applications International by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cowen raised shares of Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,650.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.82. 252,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

