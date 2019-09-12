Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,968 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBS were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBS. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBS by 35.1% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,779,282 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,569,000 after buying an additional 462,110 shares during the last quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,097,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CBS by 144.3% during the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 499,709 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,127 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in CBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,561,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in CBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CBS Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CBS’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CBS from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.