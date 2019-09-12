Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,236 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 309,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2,379.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,044,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 126,270 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $41.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

