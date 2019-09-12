Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 209.8% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $58,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

XRAY stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.96. 62,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,120. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.