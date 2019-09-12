Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,403,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,589,000 after acquiring an additional 520,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,956,000 after buying an additional 353,179 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,832,000 after buying an additional 148,996 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 314.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 110,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,016,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,095,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.34. 173,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,800. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Compass Point set a $56.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

