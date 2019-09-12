Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 81,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,609,000 after buying an additional 52,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 81.4% in the second quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $185.00 target price on shares of ICU Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $462,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,984 shares in the company, valued at $8,746,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $161.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,850. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $310.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.83.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.47 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

