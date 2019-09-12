Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after buying an additional 94,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Bank of America set a $96.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.56. 22,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.53%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $690,148.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,139.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Randal Coleman sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $7,308,787.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,025.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock worth $86,961,210. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

