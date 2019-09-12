Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,840 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 10,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.68. 78,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,475. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $79.42 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

