Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 65,420 Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 65,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 44,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 50,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,235. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

HPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

