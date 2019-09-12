Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after purchasing an additional 74,781 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 18,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,277,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. 38,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $73.28.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.