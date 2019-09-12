Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PD. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of PD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 745,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,940. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54. Pagerduty has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,470,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

