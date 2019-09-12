Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

PAF opened at GBX 12.78 ($0.17) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 14.30 ($0.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83. The stock has a market cap of $246.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.66.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.