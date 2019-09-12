Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Clearfield worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1,718.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLFD. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of CLFD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,509. Clearfield Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.19 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

