Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,114 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $88.27. 12,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

