Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $765,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Levin sold 56,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.78, for a total value of $13,652,948.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,516,485.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,781 shares of company stock valued at $46,309,265 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $290.00 target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.42.

Shares of IAC traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.81. 21,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,405. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $158.29 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

