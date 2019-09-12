Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $389,000 Stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 77.8% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,052,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of Legg Mason stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

LM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.