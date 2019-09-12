Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $411,000 Position in Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Connecticut Water Service were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 328,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 234,118 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 316,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 99,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Connecticut Water Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Connecticut Water Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CTWS. BidaskClub cut shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Connecticut Water Service presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $66.50.

CTWS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,692. The firm has a market cap of $845.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Connecticut Water Service Inc has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Connecticut Water Service Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.21%.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

